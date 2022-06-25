Tiruchi GH doctors remove pituitary tumour through trans-nasal surgery

Doctors at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi recently removed a pituitary tumour in a male patient by performing a trans-nasal surgery for the first time at the hospital.

The patient, Rajnikanth, 38, a daily wage earner from Veppangudi village, Karur district, was referred to MGMGH after he complained of severe headache for more than a year. He was admitted to the hospital on May 9 for detailed investigation.

“We noticed a pituitary oedema in the MRI scans. Usually these growths are one centimetre in size, but this was bigger, so we had to do a hormonal evaluation. Once the other parameters were declared normal, we advised surgery to remove the tumour that would have otherwise affected the vision of the patient,” Muthuraman, neurosurgeon, MGMGH, told The Hindu.

Mr. Rajnikanth was operated on by ENT surgeons A. Satheesh Kumar, V. Annamalai, Gokul Anand and Dr. Muthuraman on June 15. The procedure took around two hours. “Trans-nasal surgery is comparatively easier than the conventional trans-cranial procedure, because it helps us to save vital structures from injury. The trans-cranial method also involves retracting the brain, which can be dangerous. By approaching the tumour through the nasal area, we opened up the sphenoid sinus and took necessary precautions before excising the growth surgically,” said Dr. Muthuraman.

After a period of observation, the patient was discharged from hospital this week. “Since the tumour was benign, we do not expect any further complications. However if the growth comes back, it could be surgically removed again or managed through medication,” he added.