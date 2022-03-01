Tiruchi GH cuts down size of COVID-19 ward

Number of fresh cases continues to decline in the recent weeks

As the number of fresh cases continues to decline in recent weeks, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (Tiruchi GH) attached to K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College has brought down the size of COVID-19 special ward.

It has been one of the major hospitals in the region to treat COVID-19 patients since the infection began to spread in March-April 2020. Considering the nature of rapid spread of the virus among the people, an exclusive ward was established in the last week of March 2020. Just 10 beds were provided in the ward. But it did not suffice the growing number of patients, forcing the hospital authorities to add more beds. The ward was subsequently expanded with 100 beds. As the health care infrastructure faced unprecedented crisis in fighting against the virus and the COVID-19 cases continued to flood the hospital, the authorities increased beds further. At one point of time during the first wave of COVID-19, the ward was expanded with 600 beds.

The health infrastructure of the hospital came under further strain during the second wave of COVID-19 in May 2021. The special ward was overflowing with spurt in number of cases. When the cases reached its peak in May, unable to find beds with oxygen facilities, patients with breathing difficulties were forced to wait in ambulances.

Expecting the repeat of first and second waves, more than 600 beds were kept ready in January when the third wave began to spread fast. However, only one third of the beds were occupied when the rate of infection peaked in the third and fourth week of January as most COVID-19 affected patients preferred home isolation and treatment.

The number of fresh cases began to decline since the first week of February. The district records an average of 10 to 20 cases daily over the last two weeks. The admission to the GH to has come down drastically. Most patients do not warrant the support of oxygen or admission in intensive care unit.

Only few are getting admitted to the GH. As on Tuesday, just three patients were in the special ward. Hence, the authorities has cut the number of beds in the COVID-19 special ward from 600 to 20

“We get new cases only in single digits. There is no need for keeping beds lying vacant in the special ward. Hence, the number of beds has been reduced drastically,” says K. Vanitha, Dean of the hospital.

Most of the fresh patients of COVID-19 did not require oxygen support. Hence, the excessive beds had been diverted to non-COVID-19 wards, Dr. Vanitha said and added that if there was a need again, the number of beds could be increased any time.