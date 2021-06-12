Tiruchi GH conducts over 1000 emergency surgeries during lockdown

A patient being moved to a ward at Mahathma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Saturday.

12 June 2021 17:40 IST

It aims to resume elective surgeries which had been put on hold

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital continued to over 1000 emergency surgeries, and dialysis procedure for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. The hospital also aims to resume elective surgeries which had been put on hold during the lockdown.

"The credit goes to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses at the Tiruchi GH. It is with their cooperation that we have conducted over 1000 surgeries in the last three months alone. No treatment was denied to any patient who presented themselves to the hospital in an emergency condition," Dean K. Vanitha told The Hindu.

All surgeries, including for patients with abdominal ailments, cardiological ailments and tumours were performed at the GH.

Of the total 662 surgeries conducted, excluding the surgeries conducted in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, several life-saving surgeries were performed on patients who were severely ill with COVID-19.

"The doctors and nurses worked even when at the risk of infection and exposure to the virus," she said. Dr. Vanitha noted that not even one of the doctors or nurses tested positive for COVID-19.

At the Department of Neo-natology, five surgeries each were performed on infants in the months of April and May. Meanwhile, 544 deliveries, including 390 lower segment Caesarean sections, and 154 normal deliveries, were performed.

Dr. Vanitha said that of the 544 babies, only three tested positive for COVID-19, despite several mothers testing positive for the infection. "All the babies have returned home safe and sound," she said.

At the Department of Nephrology, 709 patients with kidney ailments received dialysis treatment in April and 452 in May. Meanwhile, 99 COVID-19 patients with pre-existing kidney ailments were also given dialysis.

Dr. Vanitha said that soon the hospital would also resume elective surgeries. "We have had several requests from patients who are awaiting their turn," she said. They would wait for transport services in the district to resume and further relaxations in the lockdown to be allowed by the State government. Once the public are allowed to travel freely, we will begin the procedures, she said.