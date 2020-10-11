Tiruchi gets one more urban forestry farm

Tiruchi

11 October 2020 19:51 IST

The Miyawaki-model vegetation will come up at Kallakudi

One more urban forestry farm will come up at Kallakudi near Pullambadi in the district, according to Collector S. Sivarasu.

It will be the third such major initiative, on the lines of the farms set up at Lalgudi, where 15,000 saplings were raised on Saturday, and at Srirangam where 10,000 saplings are being raised.

Mr. Sivarasu said the urban forestry initiative would be carried out on the Japanese model of “Miyawaki” reflecting in creation of dense greenery in urban living environments. It would come up on 1.36 acres owned by the Pullambadi town panchayat. Arrangements were being made to plant 20,000 saplings. The plot was expected to be transformed into a dense forest within three months of plantation. The aim was to create a clean and green environment for the walkers to get fresh and pure air.

S. Vaidhayanathan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Lalgudi, said 60 types of various species of flower and fruit saplings would be planted. Saplings had already been sourced and kept at the plot for planting.

Sakul, Executive Officer, Pullambadi panchayat, said that the project would cost ₹ 12 lakh. Tiruchi based “Uravugal” public charitable trust had sponsored 20,000 saplings. A few other individuals and organisations had come forward to sponsor the other expenditure.

Mr. Sivarasu said that planting would begin soon. It would be made as a model urban forestry farm, he said.