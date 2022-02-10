Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi gets new police patrol vehicles

City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan flags of the new patrol vehicles in Tiruchi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

A fleet of 14 new police patrol vehicles was pressed into service in the city on Thursday.

The new patrol vehicles fitted with the latest cameras, Global Positioning System (GPS) devices, Very High Frequency (VHF) microphones, public address systems, beacon lights and other facilities would replace the old patrol vehicles. The new vehicles have been sanctioned by the government for all cities under the modernisation of the police force, according to a police press release

City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan handed over the keys to the Inspectors/Sub Inspectors of respective police stations. He instructed the officers to utilise the vehicles effectively for patrolling, crime prevention and quick response to public calls.


