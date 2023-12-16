Tiruchi gets new aerial ladder vehicle for firefighting and rescue operations 

December 16, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Fire and Rescue Services in Tiruchi has received a new aerial ladder platform (ALP) vehicle to be used for putting out blaze and for rescue operations in high-rise buildings.

District Fire Officer G. Anusuya told The Hindu that the department had purchased three modern aerial ladder platform vehicles from Finland. The three vehicles were handed over to Tiruchi, Coimbatore and Madurai on Friday by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. A demonstration to check its functional operations was held on Saturday at the office of the Deputy Director, Fire and Rescue Services, Central Zone in Tiruchi.

Senior officials from the department participated in the demonstration. The aerial ladder platform could rotate 360 degrees and extend up to a height of 54 metres. The bucket mounted on top of the sky lift can accommodate four or five persons and help in fire fighting and rescue operations. Earlier, the department had a sky lift that can extend up to a height of 42 metres and became non-functional because of technical issues, Ms. Anusuya said.

A special training programme was imparted to the firefighters to handle the vehicles. This vehicle is expected to aid the firefighters during emergencies as more and more high-rise buildings are coming up in urban areas. The department has bought a new fire tender for its Fire Station at Lalgudi.

