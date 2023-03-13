ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi gets mobile command centre for disaster management

March 13, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The command centre will also serve as a war room during emergencies to distribute and gather data that can be shared with authorities at various locations

Ancy Donal Madonna

Tiruchi Corporation sets up mobile command centre for disaster management in the city. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation has set up an integrated mobile command centre for the city in order to engage in surveillance and disaster management effectively.

An air-conditioned vehicle has been customised into a mobile control room for monitoring civic services. The facility, which is equipped with computers, drone, cameras and a public address system, will engage in surveillance, crowd control, disaster management and propagating the information along with the police and district administration.

According to officials, the centre has four personal computers virtually connected to the Integrated Command Control Centre at the Corporation’s main office. “These computers can be used to monitor air pollution as well as the status of the drinking water supply,” Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Four night vision cameras and floodlights on all four sides for crowd control measures and surveillance, especially during festivals, are fitted in the vehicle. The cameras can provide high-resolution images and can be used to monitor objects with better clarity, he added.

“The vehicle is also equipped with a diesel generator and batteries to power the devices. It has the capacity to accommodate around eight persons, and officials can travel in the vehicle while conducting surveillance,” an official said.

The command centre will also serve as a war room during emergencies by engaging officials from other departments to distribute and gather data that can be shared with authorities at various locations.

In addition, the vehicle would collect data by monitoring the status of GPS-enabled waste collection vehicles. “Since all waste collection vehicles will soon be fitted with GPS tracking devices, the command centre vehicle will help us to cross-check their timing and movement,” the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US