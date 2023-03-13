Tiruchi gets mobile command centre for disaster management

March 13, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has set up an integrated mobile command centre for the city in order to engage in surveillance and disaster management effectively.

An air-conditioned vehicle has been customised into a mobile control room for monitoring civic services. The facility, which is equipped with computers, drone, cameras and a public address system, will engage in surveillance, crowd control, disaster management and propagating the information along with the police and district administration.

According to officials, the centre has four personal computers virtually connected to the Integrated Command Control Centre at the Corporation’s main office. “These computers can be used to monitor air pollution as well as the status of the drinking water supply,” Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu.

Four night vision cameras and floodlights on all four sides for crowd control measures and surveillance, especially during festivals, are fitted in the vehicle. The cameras can provide high-resolution images and can be used to monitor objects with better clarity, he added.

“The vehicle is also equipped with a diesel generator and batteries to power the devices. It has the capacity to accommodate around eight persons, and officials can travel in the vehicle while conducting surveillance,” an official said.

The command centre will also serve as a war room during emergencies by engaging officials from other departments to distribute and gather data that can be shared with authorities at various locations.

In addition, the vehicle would collect data by monitoring the status of GPS-enabled waste collection vehicles. “Since all waste collection vehicles will soon be fitted with GPS tracking devices, the command centre vehicle will help us to cross-check their timing and movement,” the official added.