Tiruchi gets best tourism promotion award

Published - November 20, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar receiving the award at a function held in Chennai on Tuesday

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar receiving the award at a function held in Chennai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: DIPR

Tiruchi has been adjudicated as the best district for tourism promotion in the State.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar received the award at a function held in Chennai on Tuesday. Tourism Minister R. Rajendran gave away the award in the presence of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Hindu and Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Tourism Secretary, P. Chandramohan and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Shilpa Prabakar Sathish.

The district was chosen for the award for initiatives such as Pachamalai tourism development project, an aviary cum recreational park in Tiruchi and growing of 108 species of trees, which were identified as ‘sthala viruksham’ of 108 temples at Thiruvellarai.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar said that Tiruchi had an excellent potential to attract a large number of domestic and overseas tourists. The award had motivated him to take more steps to increase the footfall of tourists beyond temples.

