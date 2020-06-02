Tiruchi get ready for phase 3 of UGD project

02 June 2020 18:16 IST

Corporation completes tender awarding process for the ₹336-crore scheme

More than three years after technical sanction was granted by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, the Tiruchi City Corporation has completed the tender awarding process for the much awaited phase-III underground drainage project.

L&T has bagged the project and it will be implemented at an estimate of ₹336 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). Of the total project cost, ₹132 crore will be contributed by the Central government and the State ₹52.82 crore. The Tamil Nadu Urban Development Fund (TNUDF) will extend ₹49.96 crore through the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the capital grant from Project Sustainability Grant Fund will be ₹54.69 crore. The Tiruchi City Corporation will contribute the remaining ₹40.78 crore with public contribution from the users.

Formation of sewage line for 331 km and construction of pumping mains for 21.50 km were part of the phase-III UGD project. It is aimed at providing UGD connection to 32,000 households in the city. It will bring wards 37, 39 and 41 fully under the sewer system and wards 31, 35, 36, 38, 40, 42, 43, 45, 52, 53, 60 and 63 will be partially covered.

It has been proposed to build pumping stations at Indira Nagar, Lourdu Nagar, Kulavaipatti, Muthukumarasamy Nagar, Panjapur, Arasu Colony and Natchathira Nagar. Lifting stations will come up at seven locations.

The project was originally planned to be implemented at a cost of ₹321 crore. Technical sanction for the project was given in May 2018. The civic body had floated tenders for the project in Sempteber 2018. But, the international competitive bid had received only a single bid. Moreover, a Kolkata based company quoted ₹60 crore more than the estimated cost of the project. As the bid cost was about 26% more than the estimated cost, the civic body called the bidder for price negotiation. But, even after three sittings, the company did not agree to bring down the quoted price.

Following this, the first tender process was cancelled and a re-tender was floated a few months ago after clearance from ADB. After a long process, the Corporation has completed the tendering process and awarded the contract to L&T.

S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that it would be a major infrastructure development project after the ongoing phase-II underground project. Tender agreement would be signed within a few days. It had been planned to start construction soon and the project would be completed within 2 years.

The sewage treatment plant (STP) at Panjapur would be used to treat the sewage being collected from the households. To accommodate more inflow, the STP would be rejuvenated, Mr. Sivasubramanian added.

S. Amuthavalli, City Engineer, said that elaborate arrangements were being made to minimise public inconvenience during the construction period. The residents concerned would be intimated in advance.