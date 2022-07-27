Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi gears up for the monsoon

Desilting work in progress at a drainage on Karur Bypass Road in Tiruchi | Photo Credit: HAND OUT
Ancy Donal Madonna TIRUCHI July 27, 2022 20:05 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 20:05 IST

Monsoon showers in the last few days exposed the poor condition of roads and drainage systems in Tiruchi. Several low-lying areas were inundated with knee-deep water, but corporation officials say that necessary precautionary measures were being taken and the city would be soon ready for the monsoon.

Civic officials claim that work on desilting canals and drains, remodelling underground drainage systems (UGD) and construction of permanent structures, and relaying roads were under way. “All necessary precautions are being taken. We have taken up work on a war footing and intend to complete it soon,” said Mayor M. Anbazhagan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to a senior official, weeds and silts will be removed from 43 major drains running in the city. “Desilting of drains has been taken up in all the five zones and we expect to complete the project within this month,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Residents say that the civic body should address issues such as ensuring diversion of rainwater to lakes, erecting barricades along the UGD construction site, removing the massive precast manholes and pipelines from the roadside, and finishing the incomplete works.

Due to the intermittent showers potholes have come up on the newly re-laid roads. “Most of the roads are already damaged and every time it rains, residents are put to great difficulties facing water stagnation, overflowing sewers, and potholes on roads,” said, C. Balasubramaniam, Secretary of Selvanagar Welfare Association.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, said, “Desilting work on drains and sewers is under way and is nearing completion. Trees have been pruned, and we have deployed manpower to attend to complaints. Directions have been given to workers to carry out patch works on damaged roads as a temporary measure.”

In addition, low-lying areas have been identified and excess water will be pumped out using motor pumps, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...