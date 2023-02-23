Tiruchi gears up with with men and machine for maintenance of Vande Bharat coaches

February 23, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Railway Division has completed a major work of providing overhead electrical (OHE) arrangement as part of infrastructure upgradation taken up at Tiruchi coaching depot for maintenance of semi-high speed Vande Bharat coaches.

Provision of overhead electrical arrangements has been made for a length of about 600 metres along pit line -1 which has been earmarked to accommodate Vande Bharat coaches when they are sent to Tiruchi for maintenance.

Installation of electrical masts and wiring works along the pit line within the spacious coaching depot, situated close to Tiruchi junction, were completed recently making it ready for commissioning. The coaching depot has three pit lines, including one exclusively for maintenance of DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) rakes.

One pit line has been provided with OHE arrangements which was required as and when Vande Bharat chair car coaches are moved to Tiruchi for maintenance in the future. The same pit line would also be used for maintenance of other coaches, said senior railway officials. The railway administration has sanctioned ₹2.27 crore for the infrastructure upgradation works at the coaching depot after Tiruchi BG coaching yard was chosen as one of the locations in the Southern Railway zone for maintenance of Vande Bharat coaches.

The funds were meant for provision of OHE arrangements and for executing civil works which are in progress at the pit line.

Ahead of the arrival of Vande Bharat coaches, teams of technical personnel of Tiruchi Railway Division received training on maintenance of coaches at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The training was given in batches at ICF where the Vande Bharat coaches are nanufactured and dispatched across the country.

The Tiruchi Railway Division is in the process of buying new machinery required for maintenance of the fully air-conditioned coaches. Vande Bharat express is currently in operation on Chennai Central - Bengaluru - Mysuru section of Southern Railway.

The Tiruchi coaching depot carries out maintenance of conventional ICF coaches and LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches which are slightly lengthier than conventional ICF coaches and equipped with more safety features. Primary maintenance of inter-State express trains such as Tiruchi - Howrah bi-weekly express, Mannargudi - Bhagat Ki Kothi and Tiruchi -Thiruvananthapuram intercity express are done here, apartt from Thanjavur - Chennai Uzhavan express and DEMU rakes.