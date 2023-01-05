Tiruchi food fair showcases millets

January 05, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

With 2023 being declared as the International Year of the Millets by the United Nations, a fair in Tiruchi sought to highlight the health and nutritional benefits of these highly varied group of small-seeded grasses that were until recently, an integral part of Indian diets.

The ‘Eat Right Millet Mela’ organised by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department under the auspices of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in the city’s Kalaiarangam hall on Thursday, saw the participation of school and college students, besides 150 local businesses.

Addressing the gathering, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said, “Maintaining a balanced diet can prevent lifestyle diseases. Though we diet and deprive ourselves of food to reduce weight, it is not a healthy way to treat our body. Junk food has made us forget traditional cuisine. Millets, that have been part of our diet for centuries, have many advantages in their nutrient content as compared to regular food grains. They should be consumed more often.”

He appreciated the efforts of students to showcase millets through infographic charts and display counters at the fair.

Mr. Kumar also released a Tamil electronic book on millets including recipes, that will be available on online portals.

“We wanted to draw attention to the medicinal values of millets — kezhvaragu, samba, thinai, samai, kuthiravali, kambu, cholam, and panivaragu, — while encouraging the younger generation to include them as part of their daily diet. We are also showing how they can be used in modern recipes,” R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, told The Hindu.

FSSAI Fortification Nodal Officer Jagadeeswari spoke.