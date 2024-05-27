Tiruchi Food Bank runs empty as donors and beneficiaries stay away

Five years after it was launched, Tiruchi Corporation’s Atchayapathiram or People’s Food Bank on Allithurai Road in Puthur has failed to fulfil its purpose of feeding socially disadvantaged sections of society, as its refrigerator has stopped working and the adjoining shelves lie empty.

The food bank, which has 10 shelves and a refrigerated section to store perishable items, was established at a cost of ₹10 lakh from the Corporation’s general fund in 2019-’20. It presents a sorry sight today, with debris piled up around the facility.

“Rats have chewed the wiring, so the fridge is no long functioning. At times, people hosting weddings in the locality leave behind parcels of party food in the fridge. But the food bank is not really in use,” a Corporation staffer told The Hindu.

The rule mandating only pre-packaged food items has also prevented contributions, as they are generally more expensive than freshly cooked food. The lack of supervision could also be a factor, said activists.

“We have to ensure that redistribution of the cooked food is done within a few hours. People prefer to eat meals straight from the kitchen rather than pick up packaged stuff from food banks,” said A.P. Ramakrishnan, Tiruchi director, No Food Waste (NFW).

The non-governmental organisation re-distributes between 8,000 to 10,000 plates of surplus cooked food per month, and one of its busiest points is around the corner from the People’s Food Bank, at the entrance of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

“With growing awareness, more people are contacting us to stop the wastage of fresh food. We do not have any storage facility. So all donated food reaches beneficiaries on the same day,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan.