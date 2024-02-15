ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi farmers show support for their fraternity in Punjab

February 15, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 33 farmers, led by P. Ayyakannu, State president of the Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, were arrested by the Tiruchi City Police on Thursday after they protested on the railway track near the Cauvery bridge here.

The farmers’ protest was to show solidarity with their fraternity in Punjab, who have been agitating for the past three days pressing the Centre to meet their demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their farm produce.

The police said Mr. Ayyakannu, along with some farmers owing allegiance to the sangam, squatted on the railway track for some time near the Cauvery bridge in the afternoon when they were arrested by the police. They were put up at the Annadhana Chathram near the Chathram bus stand.

A couple of days ago, the sangam members staged a “road roko” near the Head Post Office junction in the city to express their solidarity with the agitating farmers of Punjab.

