ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi farmers seek continuation of water release from Mettur until June

December 30, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer speaking at a grievance redress meeting in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Representatives of farmers’ associations, at a grievance redress meeting on Friday, sought continuation of water supply in irrigation canals passing through Tiruchi and Karur districts until June, and reminded the authorities of the delay in providing power connection to the farmers.

Ayilai Sivasuriyan said the water flow from Mettur dam must be sustained in the 17 irrigation canals in the two districts even after stoppage of supply to the delta region, in the interests of farming community. He also sought procurement price of ₹2,500 per quintal of paddy. Subramanian of Goundampatti sought desilting of irrigation canals.

P. Ayyakannu emphasised on the need to divert water from Mettur dam into Aiyaru river rather than letting it drain into the sea. He also drew the attention of the district administration to the prolonged wait of farmers for both free and paid power connections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

V. Chidambaram complained of discrepancies in reach of Prime Ministers Nidhi Scheme in Goundampatti.

A dairy farmer Ganesan sought higher procurement price for milk, and for addressing the illness afflicting the cattle through vaccination programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US