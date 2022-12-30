Continue of water release from Mettur dam till June, say farmers

December 30, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Representatives of farmers’ associations, at a grievance redress meeting on Friday, sought continuation of water supply in irrigation canals passing through Tiruchi and Karur districts until June, and reminded the authorities of the delay in providing power connection to the farmers.

Ayilai Sivasuriyan said the water flow from Mettur dam must be sustained in the 17 irrigation canals in the two districts even after stoppage of supply to the delta region, in the interests of farming community. He also sought procurement price of ₹2,500 per quintal of paddy. Subramanian of Goundampatti sought desilting of irrigation canals.

P. Ayyakannu emphasised on the need to divert water from Mettur dam into Aiyaru river rather than letting it drain into the sea. He also drew the attention of the district administration to the prolonged wait of farmers for both free and paid power connections.

V. Chidambaram complained of discrepancies in reach of Prime Ministers Nidhi Scheme in Goundampatti.

A dairy farmer Ganesan sought higher procurement price for milk, and for addressing the illness afflicting the cattle through vaccination programmes.