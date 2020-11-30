Tiruchi farmers express solidarity with Delhi protest

TIRUCHI

30 November 2020 23:11 IST

‘Three farm laws are against the welfare of ryots’

Members of the Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam led by P. Ayyakannu staged a protest outside the Tiruchi District Collectorate expressing solidarity with farmers protesting in New Delhi against the three new farm laws.

The protesters raised slogans and launched “paper rockets” with lists of their demands.

The three farm laws were against the welfare of the farmers, the protesters contended and alleged that the local authorities were not allowing farmers to travel to New Delhi to join the protest there. “The Tamil Nadu police is not allowing us to go. We had booked 300 tickets to travel but they stopped us from going. We have sought permission, but until then, will show solidarity from here,” Mr. Ayyakannu said.

The three laws — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 — will only favour major commercial players, they said.

The protesters also said the new laws would lead to the end of the mandi system and procurement of farm produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP). “The Prime Minister had promised a sizeable increase in MSP but we have received none. We have not been given any relief from loans or any helping hand during these trying times,” Mr. Ayyakannu said.

Around 100 protesters were later taken into custody and released later.