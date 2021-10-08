Tiruchi eyes 70% vaccinated population by October 15

TIRUCHI

The district has set a target of vaccinating 1.10 lakh persons in the upcoming fifth mega COVID 19 vaccination camp on Sunday, Collector S. Sivarasu said. In Tiruchi corporation limits, 69% of the population and 61% of the rural population of the district had been administered at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of the 21,86,100 people in the eligible population, 13,28,901 had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,64,986 have taken both doses. The district average coverage is 61%. “According to the recommendation by health experts, if at least 70% of the population is vaccinated, majority of the people will be protected from adverse effects,” the Collector said.

For the mega vaccination drive 5.0, 613 camps have been planned, of which 413 are in semi-urban and rural parts of the district, and 200 in the city limits.

The Collector said that they had set October 15 as the target for vaccinating 70% of the population across the district. A total of 13 panchayat villages had vaccinated 100% of their population with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Revenue officials have been tasked with using voting booth lists to keep track of the vaccinated population within their areas, the Collector said. “It will have the most accurate number of the eligible population over the age of 18. The official must ask them for their vaccination details. If there are 1,000 people in a booth, and 850 have taken the jab, they will have to contact only the 150 to motivate them to get the jab,” he said.