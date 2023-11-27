HamberMenu
Tiruchi EPFO to hold grievance redress meet on November 28

November 27, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on Tuesday in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. Stakeholders including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme, said S. Murugavel, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, in a press release.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m.: Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Tiruchi; ITC, Viralimalai, Pudukottai; Taluk Office, Sendurai, Ariyalur; Srinivasan College of Arts and Science, Perambalur; Arumugam Academy Matriculation School, Pallapatti, Karur; Mala Thirumana Mahal, Palamarneri Road, Thirukattupallli, Thanjavur; St. Theresa Matric High School, Thiruthuraipoondi, Tiruvarur; Valivalam Desikar Polytechnic College, Nagapattinam; Kalaimagal Matriculation School, Thirukkadaiyur, Mayiladuthurai; IFET College of Engineering, Gengarampalayam, Villupuram; SIPCOT Industries Association Building, Cuddalore; Kallakurichi Sugar Mills Ltd., Moongilthurai, Kallakudi.

