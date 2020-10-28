‘Tiruchi EPFO has low issue pendency ratio’

THANJAVUR

28 October 2020 22:06 IST

The Tiruchi Region of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has a low pendency ratio with respect to resolving issues faced by subscribers, M. Madhiazhagan, Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Tamil Nadu (excluding Chennai and Puducherry), said on Wednesday.

Almost 97% of the total queries/grievances filed online by subscribers hda been resolved, especially during the pandemic period, Mr. Madhiazhagan told mediapersons after inaugurating the new premises of EPFO Office on Medical College Road at Pandian Nagar (Thanjavur Co-operative Printing Press Ltd campus).

The new premises would start operating from November 1.

During the lockdown period from March to August, Tiruchi Region successfully extended the benefits to the extent of ₹8.61 crore to 57,736 employees under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme.

Further, linking of Aadhaar and bank accounts of 2,93,223 and 2,56,778 members respectively was also carried out enabling subscribers to avail utility of the benefits faster, he added.

Stating that the Tiruchi EPFO Region catered to the needs of 14,05,329 members associated with 15,641 establishments located in the districts of Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Karur, Kallakuruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore and Villupuram, Mr. Madhiazhagan said around ₹79 crore was being collected as monthly subscription from the subscribers of EPF.

The Thanjavur District EPFO office, established in the 1980s, catered to the needs of around 1.06 lakh members attached to 1,378 establishments, mostly educational institutions and hospitals functioning in Thanjavur district (excluding Kumbakonam) and parts of Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai district.

K.Muthuselvan, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Zonal Office, Coimbatore; Vanlal Muan, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Regional Office, Tiruchi; G.Sundaresan, Assistant Commissioner, District Office, Kumbakonam; and other senior officials took part.