Tiruchi EOW police arrests man for duping investors

March 01, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Economic Offences Wing of Tiruchi City Police on Wednesday. arrested the manager of a jewellery shop for allegedly cheating investors.

According to police, Sridharan, an investor, lodged a complaint on February 21, 2015, alleging that Velmurugan and Amaladoss, who were in a managerial position at a jewellery shop on Chinnakadai Veedhi in Tiruchi, had promised him and 96 others to offer better returns in the form of gold if they joined a monthly chit scheme.

Believing this, they paid a total of ₹9,82,550 after which the duo failed to return the money, either in cash or gold. He lodged a complaint with the City Crime Branch. Later it was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

On Wednesday, the EOW police arrested Amaladoss under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 417 (Punishment for cheating), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The case is under further investigation.