ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi EOW arrests three more persons in cheating case

March 29, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Economic Offences Wing has arrested three more persons in connection with a cheating case involving a Thanjavur-based private transport company.

According to official sources, hundreds of persons who invested their money in the transport company lodged complaints with the police after the death of the transport company owner, Kamaludheen, during the pandemic.

Subsequently, manager of a subsidiary unit of the transport company was arrested in connection with this case in March. On further investigation, the EOW personnel arrested three more persons, Mohammed Sabhandriyo, Mohammed Sadiq and Mohammed Rafiq, employees of the transport company on March 28, the sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US