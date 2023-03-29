HamberMenu
Tiruchi EOW arrests three more persons in cheating case

March 29, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Economic Offences Wing has arrested three more persons in connection with a cheating case involving a Thanjavur-based private transport company.

According to official sources, hundreds of persons who invested their money in the transport company lodged complaints with the police after the death of the transport company owner, Kamaludheen, during the pandemic.

Subsequently, manager of a subsidiary unit of the transport company was arrested in connection with this case in March. On further investigation, the EOW personnel arrested three more persons, Mohammed Sabhandriyo, Mohammed Sadiq and Mohammed Rafiq, employees of the transport company on March 28, the sources added.

