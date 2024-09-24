ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi engagements for September 25, 2024

Published - September 24, 2024 09:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

GENERAL

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Joseph’s Institute of Management: JIMSPIRE 2024, an intercollege event, 9 a.m.

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College: Online faculty development programme, 5 p.m. ; hands-on training on herbal hair oil preparation, 10 a.m.; workshop on ‘Rise and thrive: unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs,’ 11 a.m.

Tiruchi Tamil Sangam: Prof V. Vijay speaks on ‘Bhathiyum Navenathuvamum,’ 6.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi Integrated Child Development Programme and Rotary Club of Tiruchi City: National nutritious month celebration, 10.30 a.m.; one-day symposium on emerging trends in energy and sustainability, 9.30 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US