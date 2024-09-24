GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi engagements for September 25, 2024

Published - September 24, 2024 09:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

GENERAL

St. Joseph’s Institute of Management: JIMSPIRE 2024, an intercollege event, 9 a.m.

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College: Online faculty development programme, 5 p.m. ; hands-on training on herbal hair oil preparation, 10 a.m.; workshop on ‘Rise and thrive: unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs,’ 11 a.m.

Tiruchi Tamil Sangam: Prof V. Vijay speaks on ‘Bhathiyum Navenathuvamum,’ 6.30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi Integrated Child Development Programme and Rotary Club of Tiruchi City: National nutritious month celebration, 10.30 a.m.; one-day symposium on emerging trends in energy and sustainability, 9.30 a.m.

