 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Engagements for November 22, 2024

Published - November 21, 2024 06:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

PERAMBALUR

Roever Engineering College: Inauguration of clubs, 3 p.m.

TIRUCHI

RELIGION

Sri Iyyappan Temple, Cantonment: Mandala puja, Ganapathy homam, 5.30 a.m.; abishekam, 6 a.m.; Sri Dhanvanthri homam, 7 a.m. ushat puja, 7.30 a.m.; Uchikala puja, 10.30 a.m; evening puja, deeparadhana, discourse on Mahabharatham by Damodara Dikshithar, 6 p.m.; ratha bhavani, Harivarasanam, 8 p.m.

GENERAL

Tamil Sangam: Kalaiyarasi speaks on ‘Sangam-age women,’ West Boulevard Road, 6.30 p.m.

Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College: Inauguration of Science Carnival, 10 a.m.

Bishop Heber College: Symposium on ‘Launchpad: college startup accelerator,’ 9.30 a.m.

DST Seed Division, TN State Council for Science and Technology and Jamal Mohamed College: Training on spirulina cultivation, college campus, 10 a.m.

CARE College of Engineering: Free eye screening camp, 9.30 a.m.

Published - November 21, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.