Tiruchi Engagements for November 22, 2024

PERAMBALUR

Roever Engineering College: Inauguration of clubs, 3 p.m.

TIRUCHI

RELIGION

Sri Iyyappan Temple, Cantonment: Mandala puja, Ganapathy homam, 5.30 a.m.; abishekam, 6 a.m.; Sri Dhanvanthri homam, 7 a.m. ushat puja, 7.30 a.m.; Uchikala puja, 10.30 a.m; evening puja, deeparadhana, discourse on Mahabharatham by Damodara Dikshithar, 6 p.m.; ratha bhavani, Harivarasanam, 8 p.m.

GENERAL

Tamil Sangam: Kalaiyarasi speaks on ‘Sangam-age women,’ West Boulevard Road, 6.30 p.m.

Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College: Inauguration of Science Carnival, 10 a.m.

Bishop Heber College: Symposium on ‘Launchpad: college startup accelerator,’ 9.30 a.m.

DST Seed Division, TN State Council for Science and Technology and Jamal Mohamed College: Training on spirulina cultivation, college campus, 10 a.m.

CARE College of Engineering: Free eye screening camp, 9.30 a.m.