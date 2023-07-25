Tiruchi DVAC unit arrests Village Administrative Officer on bribery charge

July 25, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi unit, on Tuesday arrested Amir Khan, Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Kannuthu village in Marungapuri taluk in the district, on bribery charges.

A sum of ₹5,000 that was allegedly demanded and obtained as bribe by Amir Khan, 48, was seized. The VAO was arrested following a complaint from R. Parthiban of Kannuthu village.

DVAC sources said Parthiban had rented his backhoe loader vehicle to his friend Rangasamy of Viralimalai in 2021. Rangasamy sold the vehicle without the knowledge of Parthiban. Upon coming to know of it, Parthiban lodged a complaint at Puthanatham police station in March 2022.

Acting on the complaint, police recovered the vehicle and handed it over to the Judicial Magistrate court at Manapparai. Unable to get his vehicle released from the court, Parthiban filed a petition in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court which directed him to submit a surety bond for ₹5 lakh to the Manapparai Judicial Magistrate court to get back his vehicle.

Parthiban filed an application seeking surety bond certificate from the Taluk Office at Marungapuri on July 6. The application was sent to VAO Amir Khan of Kannuthu village. Parthiban approached the VAO on July 24, seeking his recommendation for the application.

The VAO allegedly demanded ₹6,000 as bribe from Parthiban to recommend his application and, subsequently, reduced the amount to ₹5,000. Unwilling to pay bribe, Parthiban lodged a complaint with DVAC, Tiruchi unit. A DVAC team arrested Amir Khan in his office on Tuesday when he allegedly obtained the bribe amount of ₹5,000 from Parthiban.

