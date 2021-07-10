Tiruchi-Doha flight from August 7

IndiGo is all set to connect Tiruchi with Doha soon. The airline will launch a weekly service on the Doha-Tiruchi-Doha sector on Saturdays from August 7.

The airline will operate an A320 aircraft with a seating capacity of 180. The direct flight from Doha will arrive at 7.35 a.m. and depart for Doha at 8.45 am. on Saturdays.

The airline will also resume its daily service on Hyderabad-Tiruchi-Hyderabad sector from Monday (July 12). The airline will operate an ATR aircraft on this sector with a seating capacity of 78. The flight will depart from Hyderabad at 3.40 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 6.20 p.m. In the return direction, it will depart from Tiruchi at 6.40 p.m. and reach Hyderabad at 9.05 p.m.