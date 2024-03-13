ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi DMK councillor submits resignation

March 13, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK councillor Khajamalai Vijay, representing ward 60, on Wednesday submitted her resignation from the Tiruchi Corporation council, protesting against the lack of development works in his ward.

Mr. Vijay submitted his resignation to Mayor M. Anbazhagan at the Corporation council meeting here.

Accusing the officials of the Corporation for failing to listen to his demands on implementation of various works, Mr. Vijay said there was no use in holding the post when he could not deliver the goods to the people.

After submitting his papers, he went out of the meeting hall. He made a bid to self-immolate by pouring kerosene. However, a few councillors of the DMK, who followed him, thwarted his attempt.

Reacting to the resignation, Mr. Anbazhagan told The Hindu that there was no truth in his accusations. Development works to the tune of ₹.20 crore had been implemented in ward 60 alone.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

