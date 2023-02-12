ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Division tops in freight loading in Southern Railway

February 12, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Railway Division has emerged on top in Southern Railway in freight loading during the period from April 1, 2022 to February 10, 2023 in the current fiscal year. The Division clocked originating freight earnings of ₹673.046 crore with loading of commodities being 10.952 million tonnes during the above mentioned period, recording a rise in loading and freight earnings. 

The increase in revenue was 86.8 %, while the rise in freight loading was 53.32 % as compared to that of the corresponding period in the last financial year.  Freight loading was fuelled by incremental loading of coal, food grains and cement. Coal loading alone generated earnings of ₹465 crore, while the earnings in respect of food grains and cement were ₹106 crore and ₹43.62 crore respectively. 

Revenue from coal loading increased by 135.64 % and food grains loading grew by 61.2%. The loading was the best ever in the history of Tiruchi Division and was poised to surpass the loading target of 11.685 million tonnes well before the end of the financial year, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

