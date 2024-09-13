GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Division to lay special focus on 20 railway stations during mass cleanliness drives

Published - September 13, 2024 05:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Under the drive black spots have been identified at these stations and steps will be taken to clear garbage and make these places clean.

Under the drive black spots have been identified at these stations and steps will be taken to clear garbage and make these places clean. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Tiruchi Railway Division will lay a special focus on 20 railway stations falling within its jurisdiction with higher footfalls to make visible improvements in cleanliness and its upkeep during the Swachchata Hi Seva campaign - 2024. 

 Teams comprising divisional railway officials have been nominated to take special efforts to maintain a high standard of cleanliness at the stations during the campaign which starts from September 14 and concludes on October 2. 

The 20 stations identified for mass cleanliness drives include Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Velankanni, Chidambaram, Karaikal and Tiruvannamalai.  Cleanliness activities would be taken up especially in passenger interface areas and circulating areas of these stations by involving the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee members, station consultative committee members and station improvement group members. 

Railway sources said black spots had been identified at these stations to clear garbage and make them clean. Cleanliness activities would also be taken up in toilets in railway stations and on railway tracks.  The cleanliness drives would be assessed by a three-member team consisting of senior divisional railway officers.

Cleanliness activities would be carried out in all stations but the focus will be more on 20 nominated stations where the passenger footfalls were high and where passenger amenities needed continuous monitoring, the sources added. 

The Tiruchi Division has prepared a list of activities to be carried out during the course of the campaign which includes Waste to Art exhibition at railway stations displaying models collected from the Golden Rock Railway Workshop and Tiruchi Rail Museum, health camps for Safai Mitras in stations and mass tree plantation drives. The tree plantation drives would be organised at six places including Diesel Loco Shed at Tiruchi and Divisional Railway Hospital, Tiruchi. 

Published - September 13, 2024 05:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.