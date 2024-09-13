Tiruchi Division to lay special focus on 20 railway stations during mass cleanliness drives

The Tiruchi Railway Division will lay a special focus on 20 railway stations falling within its jurisdiction with higher footfalls to make visible improvements in cleanliness and its upkeep during the Swachchata Hi Seva campaign - 2024.

Teams comprising divisional railway officials have been nominated to take special efforts to maintain a high standard of cleanliness at the stations during the campaign which starts from September 14 and concludes on October 2.

The 20 stations identified for mass cleanliness drives include Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Velankanni, Chidambaram, Karaikal and Tiruvannamalai. Cleanliness activities would be taken up especially in passenger interface areas and circulating areas of these stations by involving the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee members, station consultative committee members and station improvement group members.

Railway sources said black spots had been identified at these stations to clear garbage and make them clean. Cleanliness activities would also be taken up in toilets in railway stations and on railway tracks. The cleanliness drives would be assessed by a three-member team consisting of senior divisional railway officers.

Cleanliness activities would be carried out in all stations but the focus will be more on 20 nominated stations where the passenger footfalls were high and where passenger amenities needed continuous monitoring, the sources added.

The Tiruchi Division has prepared a list of activities to be carried out during the course of the campaign which includes Waste to Art exhibition at railway stations displaying models collected from the Golden Rock Railway Workshop and Tiruchi Rail Museum, health camps for Safai Mitras in stations and mass tree plantation drives. The tree plantation drives would be organised at six places including Diesel Loco Shed at Tiruchi and Divisional Railway Hospital, Tiruchi.