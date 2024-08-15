Tiruchi Division records rise in revenue from passenger traffic

The Tiruchi Railway Division handled 13.29 million passengers from April 1 to July 31 this year and earned passenger revenue of ₹177.13 crore during that period, Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Anbalagan said on Thursday.

The revenue generated from passenger traffic witnessed an increase of 8.2% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Mr. Anbalagan said speaking at the 78th Independence Day celebrations organised by the Tiruchi Railway Division here.

The division had loaded 4.72 million tonnes of goods from April 1 to July 31 this year and earned ₹242.31 crore revenue, Mr. Anbalagan said. Listing the achievements of the division, Mr. Anbalagan said the freight had crossed five million tonnes in just 133 days.

According to a press release, the division had run 535 special trains in the first four months of the current fiscal, which was an increase of 35% as compared to the corresponding period the previous year. Three level- crossings had been eliminated by building subways.

Lifts had been provided at Tiruvarur Junction, Villupuram Junction, Velankanni and Nagapattinam railway stations and new battery-operated car services introduced at Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam stations besides augmenting the passenger amenities in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Villupuram stations, he said.