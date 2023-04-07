Tiruchi Division plans to install ATVMs at six more railway stations

April 07, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division plans to install Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at six more railway stations in the current financial year for the convenience of rail passengers purchasing unreserved tickets and reduce their waiting time at the ticket counter.

A proposal has been forwarded to the Southern Railway headquarters listing out the six railway stations where the ATVM facility could be put in place. Railway sources said new ATVMs for the current fiscal have been proposed at Tiruchi Fort, Srirangam, Cuddalore Port, Tiruvannmalai, Vellore Cantonment and Mannargudi.

In addition to these stations, the divisional railway authorities have also proposed for installing ATVMs at two more locations at Tiruchi Junction - one at the station’s additional entry side near the parcel office and at the Kallukuzhi second entry. The Tiruchi Division has already installed ATVMs at 14 stations in its limits including at Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Puducherry and Nidamangalam.

During the previous financial year period (from April 2022 to March 2023), the number of unreserved tickets, platform tickets besides season tickets purchased by rail travellers using the existing ATVMs in Tiruchi Division exceeded 10.49 lakh.

The earnings generated by the purchase of such tickets through ATVMs was over ₹10 crore in 2022-2023 in Tiruchi Division. The sources said the number of tickets purchased through UTS on Mobile Application in Tiruchi Division during the same period was over 1.34 lakh resulting in earnings of ₹1.3 crore.

The divisional railway officials have begun to promote the use of UTS on Mobile App among college students highlighting how the app allows for hassle-free booking of unreserved tickets. Having covered a couple of colleges in Tiruchi city, the railway officials have now planned to extend the awareness programmes to cover students of three more higher educational institutions in the city, the sources further said.