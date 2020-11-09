Tiruchi division looks to increase freight business

Tiruchi

09 November 2020 18:28 IST

For the first time clinkers was transported from India Cements’ Icchangadu plant to Thalaiyuthu

The Tiruchi Railway Division has embarked on the task of capturing new traffic in the freight sector in an effort to further increase its business. The Business Development Unit constituted at the divisional level on the direction of the Railway Board, New Delhi, has been entrusted with the task of diversifying the existing freight basket and attract new traffic by holding interactions with trade and industry falling within the Tiruchi division’s limit.

The marketing efforts so far had yielded positive results for the Business Development Unit in capturing new traffic for the Tiruchi division for which the conventional traffic has been coal, food grains and fertilizers all along. A senior railway official told The Hindu on Monday that interactions with the industry resulted in the transportation of clinkers used for the manufacture of cement and lime stones in bulk by rail recently. About 57 wagons of clinker was loaded from India Cements - one of the leading producers- from its Icchangadu plant near Ariyalur to its another plant at Thalaiyuthu near Tirunelveli.

This is for the first time that clinker had been loaded in Tiruchi division with the Railways offering concessions to the cement unit in respect of rates for attracting this type of freight which was hitherto being moved by road, the official said. Limestone was another new commodity to be loaded in the division with its transportation taking place from Karaikal Port to Malabar cement plant at Walayar. The movement of both these new traffic yielded revenue of about ₹ 47 lakh, the official further said.

Ever since the Business Development Unit was formed in July when the lockdown was in place, it has been mandated with specific roles to scout for new traffic. The Senior Divisional Operating Manager of Tiruchi Division is the convener of the unit, while the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer and Senior Divisional Finance Manager are the members.

The whole objective behind formation of the Business Development Unit was to diversify the existing freight basket and attract new traffic to further improve the share in the existing goods movements by rail, the official further said. The Railway Board had directed the formation of Business Development Unit at the divisional and zonal levels in an effort to double the freight volume being carried by the railways by 2024.

Ever since its formation, the unit had periodic interactions with officials of various private cement companies functioning in Ariyalur district, officials of Karaikal Port and Cuddalore Port besides with onion traders of Perambalur, rice mill owners, salt merchants at Vedaranyam, officials of Aavin, sand importers at Puducherry and those dealing with harvester machines. Tiruchi division was expecting more movement of clinker in the near future from the India Cements plant at Icchangadu, the official said

The conventional traffic on the route was coal that was being loaded in bulk from the Karaikal Port to different destinations; foodgrains from the delta areas of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Needamangalam, Kumbakonam, Sirkazhi and Nagapattinam to destinations within the State and fertilisers from Karaikal Port. A new goodsshed had been constructed at Mannargudi. The official said the Southern Railway General Manager recently had a virtual meeting reviewing the marketing efforts taken by every railway division in the zone in capturing new traffic by rail and impressed upon the officials to increase freight business.