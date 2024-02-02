ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Division bags rolling shields for its performance in track maintenance

February 02, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Railway Division has bagged the Principal Chief Engineer’s Rolling Shield for best performance in Track Maintenance, Contract Management and Level Crossings for the year 2022-2023.

Desh Ratan Gupta, Principal Chief Engineer, Southern Railway, gave away the shields to A. Thirumal, Senior Divisional Engineer, Coordination; Arulmozhi, Divisional Engineer, Central; and Ravikumar, Divisional Engineer, East; at an event at the Southern Railway headquarters in Chennai on Thursday, according to a press release. 

