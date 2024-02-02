Tiruchi Division bags rolling shields for its performance in track maintenance

February 02, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division has bagged the Principal Chief Engineer’s Rolling Shield for best performance in Track Maintenance, Contract Management and Level Crossings for the year 2022-2023.

Desh Ratan Gupta, Principal Chief Engineer, Southern Railway, gave away the shields to A. Thirumal, Senior Divisional Engineer, Coordination; Arulmozhi, Divisional Engineer, Central; and Ravikumar, Divisional Engineer, East; at an event at the Southern Railway headquarters in Chennai on Thursday, according to a press release.