Tiruchi district unlikely to provide 100 days of employment to rural job workers this year

February 09, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

At a time when agriculture workers find it difficult to get employment as most farmers could not take up paddy cultivation for want of adequate water, Tiruchi district has so far provided just 57 days of employment to workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) this financial year.

According to official sources, about 4.61 lakh persons in rural areas are engaged in 100 days of work under the scheme. Of them, about 3 lakh workers are classified as active as they invariably turn up for work. The scheme is being implemented in 404 revenue villages belonging to 14 panchayat unions in the district. Every month, an average of ₹22 crore is disbursed as payment towards workers for executing the assigned works in their respective villages in Tiruchi district with the wages credited to their bank accounts, through the Central Nodal Account (CNA) every Thursday.

As per the Act, registered workers are supposed to be provided at least 100 days of employment in a financial year. However, as of Friday, they have got just 57 days of employment. They were mainly called for work in the first quarter of 2023-24. The graph has gradually gone down since the first quarter. The workers were hardly called for jobs in November, December, and January. With just seven more weeks left in this fiscal, the figure is unlikely to cross 100 days of employment for most workers.

Lack of agricultural employment due to unfavourable condition to raise crops, in the aftermath of premature closure of the Mettur dam following poor storage and failure of northeast monsoon, is said to have caused anxiety among workers. They have not been given employment as per the mandatory working days under the rural job scheme. There were reports of jobless workers visiting the respective block development officers or the officers concerned, seeking employment.

“The rural job workers are in a precarious situation because of lack of agricultural jobs. They should have been given at least 100 days of employment. But it is disheartening to note that they were given employment for just about 50 days this year,” says S. Sridhar, State Committee Member of the Communist Party of India(M).

He said that workers were forced to stage demonstrations to get their salary this year. The wages to workers were paid wherever the CPI(M) staged protests.

Lack of funds

An officer of the District Rural Development Agency told The Hindu that the jobs were given to workers as per the labour budget.

The allocation under the revised labour budget had been exhausted.

