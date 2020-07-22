Tiruchi district records new single day high with 213 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

22 July 2020 20:46 IST

The central region saw a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a total of 482 patients testing positive on a single day.

Tiruchi recorded the highest number for a single day with 213 new cases. Thanjavur district registered 106 fresh cases, while 45 tested positive in Tiruvarur, 59 in Pudukottai, 26 in Ariyalur, 15 in Perambalur, 14 in Nagapattinam, and four in Karur.

Three deaths were recorded in the region: two in Pudukottai and one in Karur. A 57-year-old man and a 75-year-old man, both diabetic patients, died at Pudukottai Medical College Hospital after suffering respiratory failure. A 78-year-old man with leukaemia, admitted to Karur Medical College Hospital after testing positive for the viral infection, died of respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Of the 213 to test positive in Tiruchi, many hailed from Manapparai, Srirangam, Thennur and Varaganeri, said a senior health official. All were admitted to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. Of 3,408 test samples tested over the last two days, 34 were positive, while 3,068 tested negative.

A total of 47 patients, including 44 from Tiruchi, were discharged from MGMGH, while 45 including 43 from Tiruchi, were discharged from the COVID Care Centre at Khajamalai.

In Thanjavur, contacts of vendors at Darasuram Market continued to test positive for the viral infection. Of the 106 new cases, 98 were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, six to a private hospital in Thanjavur and one each to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and Tiruchi GH.

In Ariyalur, two of the 26 patients were primary contacts of an individual who tested positive earlier, while 10 were secondary contacts. The other patients had travelled to the district. The total number of cases in the district, including them, stood at 710. Meanwhile, 591 patients recovered and returned home.

There were 83 active cases undergoing treatment at Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital, five at Perambalur GH, 13 at Tiruchi GH and 10 at various private hospitals in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Chennai.

Among the 15 who tested positive in Perambalur were six patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses, three contacts of a frontline worker and six family members, including a five-year-old boy, of a man who tested positive earlier.

A total of 14 patients tested positive in Nagapattinam including six women. The patients were admitted to Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital. Three patients were involved in supplying vegetables in Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam and contracted the infection from there, while three returned from Chennai and one from Tiruchi. The remaining were primary contacts, a senior official said.

In Karur, four patients tested positive and undergoing treatment at Karur Government Medical College Hospital. A total of 84 active cases were undergoing treatment at Karur Government Hospital.