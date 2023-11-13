Tiruchi district records more cases of ‘small fire’ during Deepavali this year

November 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The firefighters were on their toes attending to emergency calls during Deepavali in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

“Rockets” and other firecrackers lit as part of the celebrations were said to be the cause of the fire. There was no case of people sustaining burns in the four districts where 25 cases of cracker-related fire was reported on Sunday.

Firefighters were in a state of alert on the eve and on the day of the festival. Fire tenders were stationed at vantage locations to ensure quick response to the calls.

Ahead of the festival, firefighters fanned out to various schools in the Tiruchi region besides visiting public places to create awareness among students and members of the public about celebrating Deepavali in a safe manner by adhering to the do’s and dont’s while bursting crackers. Pamphlets containing safety messages were circulated among students and the public as part of the campaign.

Encompassing 10 fire stations, Tiruchi district alone saw 17 cases of cracker-related fire on the day of the festival. The number of calls received relating to fire on the Deepavali day this year was higher in Tiruchi district than last year when only six calls were received, a senior Fire and Rescue Services official said.

Fire was reported in thatched roofs of tenements or temporary sheds and coconut trees in Tiruchi, Srirangam, Navalpattu, Lalgudi, Samayapuram, Thuvarankurichi and Vaiyampatti fire stations. All these cases came under the “small fire” category as there were no injuries or casualty with only loss of property reported, the official said.

A thatched roof put up around temple gopuram at Marareddiyapatti area in Vaiyampatti fire station limits caught fire after a “rocket” landed on it, the official said. A team of firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and put out the flames.

In Pudukottai district, five calls were received from different places. In three cases, haystacks caught fire while in two cases temporary sheds with thatched roof were gutted, an official said. A couple of calls were reported in Athiyur and Thuraiyur in the limits of Perambalur fire station while one call was reported in Ariyalur district.