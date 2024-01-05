Tiruchi district records deficit rainfall during the northeast monsoon for the second consecutive year

January 05, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district has recorded deficit rainfall in 2023. As per the records available with the agriculture department, the rainfall deficit was about 20%. The district receives, on an average, an annual rainfall of 788 mm. But the rainfall was 633.75 mm, which is 154.25 mm lower than the average.

Northeast monsoon, which accounts for about 60% of its rainfall in the district, turned out to be disappointing for farmers. As against 427.37 mm of normal rainfall during the northeast monsoon from October to December, the district recorded 194.58 mm, which is 232.79 mm less than the normal rainfall. The shortfall works out to 48%.

In October, it receives an average of 169.80 mm. However, the district recorded just 82 mm, thereby causing a deficit of 49%. Similarly, November recorded 88.66 mm against the normal rainfall of 187.1 mm. In December, the district registered just 20 mm as against the normal rainfall of 70 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was during the southwest monsoon from June to September that the district received excess rainfall in 2023. It recorded 270.55 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 221.77 mm during the season. It was 22% more than the normal rainfall. For the second consecutive year, the district recorded deficit rainfall during the northeast monsoon. In 2022, the district recorded 287.55 mm, which was 139.825 less than the normal rainfall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT