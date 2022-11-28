Tiruchi district faces shortfall in northeast monsoon

November 28, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Though the district has surpassed the annual average rainfall, it faces a shortfall in northeast monsoon.

The annual average rainfall of the district stands at 724.10 mm. It receives 28.06 mm in winter season from January to February, and 105.14 mm in summer season from March to May. The rainfall accrual is 281.38 mm during southwest monsoon from June to September and 309.52 mm in North East monsoon from October to December. The district receives maximum rainfall only in northeast monsoon.

As of Monday, the district has, so far this year, received 746.01 mm rainfall as against the annual average rainfall of 724.10. It is 22 mm more than the average rainfall. With more than a month left in the northeast monsoon, it is expected that the district will get more rain in the days to come.

However, analysis of the data shows that the district has registered more rain in all seasons except for the northeast monsoon. It recorded 363.33 mm of rainfall as against 281.38 mm in southwest monsoon. Similarly, it registered 12 mm more rain in summer season.

However, the northeast monsoon seems to be erratic. The district has so far received 231.92 mm as against 309.32 mm. The data shows that it registered 144 mm in October. However, the rainfall occurred well before the start of the northeast monsoon that usually sets in the last week of October. During the current month, it has so far registered 87.51 mm against the average rainfall of 125.08 mm. The prevailing chill weather has also caused concern among the farmers of non-delta areas in the district, who largely do not have assured irrigation.

They mainly depend upon the seasonal rainfall for raising crops under the rainfed cultivable method. The farmers, who have raised paddy in the delta region of the district, seem to be in a safe situation thanks to the comfortable storage in the Mettur reservoir.

However, the agricultural officials expressed optimism that there would be no problems for the farmers of rainfed cultivation too. The officials said that most of the waterbodies in rural areas had good storage besides good groundwater. It would support them to have a good crop season.