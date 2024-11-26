Tiruchi District Differently Abled Welfare office to undergo renovation

:

The Tiruchi District Differently Abled Welfare office situated in Tiruchi Sessions Court complex is set to undergo renovation at a cost of ₹5 lakh.

A large number of persons with disabilities visit the office every day for various works, including to receive Unique Disabilities Identity Card (UDID) and other welfare benefits. The renovation is being taken up keeping in mind the improvement of accessibility for people with disabilities The building would get new ramps at the entrance of the building and toilets with better accessibility for persons with disabilities.

The office will also get new equipment for physiotherapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy, among other amenities. The funds allocated will also enable the appointment of community workers at the panchayat level and sub-divisional level. The workers will help operate the community rehabilitation programmes in the rural areas with less accessibility to welfare schemes for the differently abled, sources in the department said.