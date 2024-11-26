 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Tiruchi District Differently Abled Welfare office to undergo renovation

Published - November 26, 2024 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi District Differently Abled Welfare office situated in Tiruchi Sessions Court complex is set to undergo renovation at a cost of ₹5 lakh. 

A large number of persons with disabilities visit the office every day for various works, including to receive Unique Disabilities Identity Card (UDID) and other welfare benefits. The renovation is being taken up keeping in mind the improvement of accessibility for people with disabilities The building would get new ramps at the entrance of the building and toilets with better accessibility for persons with disabilities.  

The office will also get new equipment for physiotherapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy, among other amenities. The funds allocated will also enable the appointment of community workers at the panchayat level and sub-divisional level. The workers will help operate the community rehabilitation programmes in the rural areas with less accessibility to welfare schemes for the differently abled, sources in the department said. 

Published - November 26, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.