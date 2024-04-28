Tiruchi District Central Library’s mock test helps TNPSC Group IV aspirants learn time management

April 28, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The initiative of the Tiruchi District Central Library to hold mock test has turned out to be helpful to the aspirants of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV examination.

Soon after the announcement of the examination by the TNPSC, the central library, in association with the N.R. IAS Academy and the Rotary Club of Tiruchi Phoenix, launched a project to conduct mock test, free of cost, for the aspirants on every Monday. Almost all aspects, which are followed in the real time examinations, are being followed in the mock test as well in order to familiarise the students with the examination pattern. Candidates are provided Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets.

Different question papers are prepared every week. The candidates take the mock test under the vigil of supervisors. The seating arrangement is made similar to the real time examination. The candidates will have to follow the strict time management in completing the mock test.

The speciality of the test is that the OMR sheets are evaluated within 20 to 30 minutes and the candidates are informed of their marks. Around 150 aspirants take part in the mock test every week. Twenty five mock tests have conducted so far since November.

“It is really helpful to us in preparing in a better way. We notice improvements at the end of every test,” says P. Lakshmipriya, an aspirant.

A.P. Sivakumar, District Librarian, told The Hindu that the candidates had been writing the test with great involvement. The competitive environment had enabled them to focus on their target.

R. Vijayalayam, director, N.R. IAS Academy and president of Rotary Club of Tiruchi Phoenix, said the expertise of the academy was used to prepare question papers as well as in the evaluation. Moreover, the performance of each candidate was also analysed.

Nataraj Sundaram, project advisor, said the TNPSC Group IV Examination was slated for June 9. The mock test would be conducted up to the first week of June.