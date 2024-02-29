Tiruchi District Central Library to hold workshop for children on March 3

February 29, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Central Library, its Readers’ Forum, and Tamil Nadu Children’s Writers and Artists Association will be organising free workshops to train children from age 5 to 13, in story writing, book reviewing, and art on March 3. The workshops will held from 10 a.m. at the library on West Boulevard Road.

Participants in the story writing and art workshops must bring their own stationery and notebooks. For book reviewing, children may bring novels of their choice, and must be able to present their critique within three minutes. Admission will be based on early registrations. Interested candidates enrol with their details on the WhatsApp number 8825790004.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.