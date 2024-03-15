ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi District Central Library to hold TNSPC model test on March 18

March 15, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The model test for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV competitive exam will be held on the District Central Library’s premises on West Boulevard Road on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to an official statement, the free test will be conducted in collaboration with N R IAS Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Class X Science, Current Affairs of January 2024, and Mathematics (profit and loss problems) will be the portion. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. For details, interested persons can call 9344754036.

