Tiruchi District Central Library to hold TNSPC Group II and II-A model test

The District Central Library will conduct a model test on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II and IIA exams on its West Boulevard Road premises on July 8. According to a press release, the free test will be held in association with N.R.I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered will be Class XI Geography (from Chapter 1 to Chapter 8), Class XII Geography, Current Affairs till November 2023 and Least Common Multiple and Highest Common Factor in Mathematics. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. A revision session will be held after the model exam from 2 p.m.

