Tiruchi District Central Library to hold TNPSC Group II, II-A model test

The District Central Library will conduct a model test on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II, IIA exams on its West Boulevard Road premises on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. According to a press release, the free test will be held in association with N.R. IAS Academy and the Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered will be Class XI History (except Part 1), Class XII History, from Chapter 1 to 9, Current Affairs, September 2023, and Simplification. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method.

Related Topics Tiruchi / test/examination