Tiruchi District Central Library to hold story-writing, art workshops for children

January 04, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum, in association with TN Children’s Writers Artists Association will conduct training sessions on story-writing and painting for children on January 7.

The training is open to children in the 5-13 age group. Interested candidates must bring their own notebooks and art material. Participants can present three-minute mono-act plays based on the stories that they have read. Prizes will be given to those who enact the stories. Children who want to participate in the workshops can enrol their names on the WhatsApp number 8825790004.

