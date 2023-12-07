HamberMenu
Tiruchi District Central Library to hold model test for TNPSC Group IV exam candidates

December 07, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A model test for candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV competitive exam will be held on December 11 on the District Central Library premises in the city. According to an official statement, the free test, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, will be conducted in collaboration with N.R. I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club and will cover the Science, Social Studies, and Mathematics portions of Class 6 and Class 7 syllabi. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. For details, interested candidates can call 9344754036.

